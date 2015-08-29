For all the WordPress sites I maintain, I always install the following plugins:
- BackWPup: To make full backups of my WordPress sites, and upload them to my Dropbox account. It supports a lot of other backup destinations as well. The free version is excellent, but if you like it, buy the pro version.
My typical settings are:
General: Archive Format: zip
Schedule: Start job with: WordPress Cron
Schedule: Scheduler: Type: Weekly (at eg. 02:35 in the morning – never set it to the top of the hour, because other people probably backup at that time)
To Dropbox: File deletion: 1 (because Dropbox then keeps the past month’s backups anyways)
- Avoid Google’s Cache: Because I don’t like that Google and Internet Archive make copies of my content.
I wrote it because a politician regretted something he wrote on his WordPress site.
- WP Updates Notifier: Sends you an email every time WordPress, a plugin or a theme has an update.
- Open external links in a new window: Once a user clicks on an external link, a new tab is opened, instead of opening the link in the current tab. This is to keep visitors on the current website. It is pure JavaScript, and doesn’t affect SEO.
Let me know if you have plugins that I should add to this list.
4 thoughts on “Must-have WordPress plugins”
I downloaded this plugin and love it! It works like a charm on one of my sites, but on this site it does not.
Any idea of a fix?
Thanks,
Bruce
This is typically due to other plugins that conflict… What does your javascript console say?
Hello, I downloaded this Plugin and had worked for only a day and failed to stop Google AdSense!! It refuses to open in a new window. Have you any idea?
Thanks
Joseph
http://www.visittanzania.co.tz
Hey,
Just noticed the article – great stuff even “though” it’s from 2015.
We were just discussing this matter on a meeting the other day and we all agreed on the following plugins is a “must have” besides DropBox and Google Analytics.
– W3 Total Cache
For optimizing page speed
and
– Yoast SEO
For getting all important SEO fields
But great article – are you planning another one for 2016?
/// Andreas