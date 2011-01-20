Open external links in a new window (WordPress plugin)

Description

This WordPress plugin pens all external links (starting with http:// or https:// ) in a separate browser window. The plugin produces XHTML Strict compliant code and is also search engine optimized (SEO).

This is done using JavaScript’s window.open() -function.

Most other plugins perform a hack by altering the target parameter (i.e. <a href="http://somewhere.example" target="_blank"> ). That method is not XHTML Strict compliant. This plugin handles the links client-side, which lets search engines follow the links properly. Also, if a browser does not support JavaScript, the plugin is simply inactive, and does not result in any errors.

Credits

Based on the source of Zap_NewWindow by Tom Köhler. Thanks a lot!

Download

The plugin can be downloaded through WordPress’s repository.

Support

If you have questions, please write in the WordPress forums or contact me by using the form below.